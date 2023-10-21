CELINA, Oh. (WANE) — A woman has been arrested following an investigation into missing drugs from an EMS branch in July of this year.

According to a release from Mercer County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning Ashlee R. Heinl-Botkin, 39, was arrested and charged with;

eight counts of Theft of Drugs a Felony of the Fourth degree,

three counts of Theft a Misdemeanor of the First degree,

four counts of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound a Felony of the Fifth degree,

four counts of Possession of Drugs a Misdemeanor of the First degree

one count of Tampering with Records a Felony of the Third degree.

Ashlee Heinl-Botkin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

On July 5, Mercer County’s Sheriff’s Office was told that in a routine inventory completed at the Coldwater EMS facility medication was found missing from a secured medication box. This caused the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to begin an investigation which included reporting to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and the DEA.

According to the release after an investigation conducted alongside an investigator with the Ohio Board of Nursing, conclusions were presented to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The prosecutor’s office presented the case to the Mercer County Grand Jury on Oct. 19 and returned a twenty-count indictment on Ashlee R. Heinl-Botkin. Ashlee R. Heinl-Botkin was a member of the Coldwater EMS team.

Heinl-Botkin was arrested and booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without a bond until further order of the court.