DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A DeKalb County teen who was reported missing in early December was found Christmas Eve.

DeKalb County teen Navaeha Wheaton who has been missing since Dec. 7 has been found according to DeKalb County dispatch. Wheaton was found overnight on Christmas Eve.

Nevaeha Wheaton was described by ISP as a runaway. She had last been seen at a family residence in the 3600 block of DeKalb CR 19 around midnight on Dec. 3, and again a short time later at a friend’s house in the 6700 block of DeKalb CR 71 in St. Joe, the original release said.

Police believed Nevaeha was headed out of state to either Coldwater, Michigan, or the Bryan, Ohio area where she was known to have friends.