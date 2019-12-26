Missing car leads to drug arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A search for a missing car in LaGrange led to police finding drugs and making multiple arrests.

Officers were called to the 100 block U.S. 20 Monday afternoon on a report of a stolen vehicle. The car was ultimately found in the garage of the home, police said.

Once officers went inside the home, though, they smelled burnt marijuana and multiple people hiding in the home, according to a police report. Investigators also found meth, marijuana, paraphernalia and hypodermic needles, the report said.

Pictured are, from left, Aaron Winans, Shannon Devall, Ogla Landeros, and Aaron Schrock. (LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office)

Arrested were: