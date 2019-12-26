Missing car leads to drug arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A search for a missing car in LaGrange led to police finding drugs and making multiple arrests.
Officers were called to the 100 block U.S. 20 Monday afternoon on a report of a stolen vehicle. The car was ultimately found in the garage of the home, police said.
Once officers went inside the home, though, they smelled burnt marijuana and multiple people hiding in the home, according to a police report. Investigators also found meth, marijuana, paraphernalia and hypodermic needles, the report said.
Arrested were:
- Aaron Winans, 33, of LaGrange, on charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Paraphernalia
- Olga Landeros, 22, of Ligonier, for possession of hypodermic needles, and Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Aaron Schrock, 24, of Shipshewana, for Auto Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Shannon Devall, 37, of Shipshewana, for Auto Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Visiting a Common Nuisance