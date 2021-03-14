Amber alert baby found safe; police continue search for suspect connected to quadruple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have found a missing 6-month-old child who was believed to have been taken from a home on Indy’s near east side following a quadruple homicide on Saturday night.

An AMBER Alert had been declared for the missing infant girl but was canceled early Sunday after she was located by police.

The baby is said to be unharmed.

Police continue to try and locate the suspect named in the AMBER Alert, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police originally responded to a shooting in the area of E. New York Street and N. Randolph Street at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police say a woman was found shot in the upper back and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

At the hospital, police say the woman told officers information that led them back to a home in the 300 block of Randolph Street where officers made entry and discovered four dead individuals.

Suspected vehicle of Malik Halfacre.

Police say one of the dead was a young child. The other three’s ages are undetermined at this time.

Police believe the shooting transpired as a result of a domestic situation.

The previously missing 6-month-old girl was said to have been taken from this home on Randolph Street by Halfacre who left the area in a black Chevy Impala, causing authorities to trigger the AMBER Alert.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.