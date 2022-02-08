FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After resetting the trash pickup schedule and starting fresh, missed collections and other issues surrounding garbage collection are persisting this week.

WANE 15 reached out to the mayor’s office for an update on collections on Tuesday and to get clarification on if the city would still be collecting any potential Monday misses on Tuesday.

City spokesman John Perlich sent this response: “Every Monday garbage route and A Week recycling route were covered yesterday. Today is regular Tuesday garbage collection and A Week Tuesday recycling collection. Any pockets of Monday misses are being addressed today as well.”

The problem is, issues like neighborhoods where only half of the homes get their trash picked up remain a problem.

In the Tanbark Trails neighborhood in northeast Fort Wayne, garbage trucks showed up late on Tuesday morning and only picked up trash on the streets closes to the entrance on Rothman Road. Streets near the back of the neighborhood were left with garbage sitting at the curb.

Zach Goodwin, who lives on Belle Isle Place, said this is the second straight week his street was ignored. His garbage is piling up.

“You can only be patient for so long, especially when you’re expecting a job to get done. I mean, if everybody did their job the way the trash collectors are doing their job, society would collapse,” Goodwin said.

Those at the front of the neighborhood like Karl Budrow are happy their items were finally collected.

“I’m glad its gone. Especially after Christmas, you know we had all the extra boxes and everything else,”Budrow said.

The mayor’s office did say in a statement last week that they’re working with other providers in addition to the city workers they have out collecting to do all they can to get your garbage picked up until they can get a new hauler later this year.

You can report missed pickups by clicking here or by using the city’s 311 app on your mobile device.