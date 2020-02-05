“Miracle on Ice” Captain Mike Eruzione speaks at the Omnibus lecture series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those looking to believe in miracles had the opportunity to hear from Mike Eruzione, the captain of the 1980 US Olympic Hockey team that memorably upset the strong Soviet Union team, in the game that has come to be known as the “Miracle on Ice”.

“Going for the Gold” is the name of his lecture and looks back on his experiences that led to the upset victory over the Soviet Union, on the way to Olympic Gold the same year.

In the years since 1980, that team has been inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, and had the “Miracle on Ice” named the moment of the century in 1999 by Sports Illustrated. In 2002, Eruzione and his teammates had the honor of lighting the flame at the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, and two years later, he and his teammates were featured in the Disney movie Miracle.

Eruzione now serves as director of special outreach at Boston University and travels across the country as a motivational speaker. You can find our entire interview with him before he took to the stage for his lecture below.

The next speaker for the Omnibus Speaker Series is Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. That will be on March 31.