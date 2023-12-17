FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Dispatch confirms a crash happened Sunday morning shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Hessen Cassel Rd. near where it intersects Maples Rd. A WANE 15 reporter gathering information at the scene confirms multiple cars were involved and that airbags were deployed. Police at the scene confirmed to WANE 15 that those involved sustained minor injuries.

Crashed scene on Hessen Cassel Road near Maples Road

Tow truck at the crash on Hessen Cassel Road near Maples Road

Police also confirmed to WANE 15 that the crash resulted in damages to a person’s lawn and mailbox. Tow trucks removed the cars involved from the scene. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.