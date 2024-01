FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a minor with injuries. The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Weisser Park Avenue. They found the victim with non life-threatening injuries, according to FWPD.

No other information has been made available at this time. But multiple officers could be seen in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.