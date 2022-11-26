CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers are dead after a wrong way crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, Lowell Troopers were dispatched to an SUV driving north in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the exit ramp at U.S. 231 around 12 p.m.. Minutes later, a crash was reported involving several vehicles. Crown Point Fire, Police and Troopers responded to the scene first. There, they had discovered that the SUV was traveling in the wrong direction, and as a result, it “struck another vehicle head-on.” Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Another vehicle hit the SUV after it crashed, making it a three-car collision. The third driver sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” per ISP.

In a release, it was shared that Master Trooper Russell Hayes conducted a preliminary investigation, which shows a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a “minor crash” at the Family Express located on U.S. 231. The Equinox fled the scene, entered I-65 heading at the wrong direction and struck the second driver head-on.

Identification of those involved will be made by the Lake County Coroner at a later time.