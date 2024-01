FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating what led to a minivan crashing into a hotel Wednesday on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Around 11:15 a.m., a minivan crashed into the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham on Lima Road.

Allen County Sheriff’s officers are among those investigating what led to a minivan crashing into a north side hotel.

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Wayne firefighters were at the scene. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to learn more.