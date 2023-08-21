FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Miriam “Mimi” Rolland, a community activist and widow of Ian Rolland, former CEO of Lincoln National, passed away Saturday at 90 years old, according to an obituary.

Mimi and Ian were philanthropic supporters of many endeavors in Fort Wayne, and multiple buildings and structures have been named in their honor, such as the Mimi & Ian Rolland Art Center on the University of Saint Francis’ campus.

The university released a statement Monday regarding her passing:

“The University of Saint Francis is saddened to learn of the passing of our longtime friend and supporter Mimi Rolland. Mimi and her late husband, Ian, contributed greatly to our students and especially to Saint Francis Creative Arts. The Rollands graciously agreed to allow Saint Francis to name the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center in their honor in the fall of 2000. The University also awarded Mimi a Doctor of Humane Letters in 2016. All of us at Saint Francis extend our heartfelt condolences to the Rolland family during this time of loss.” University of Saint Francis

Aside from his role at Lincoln National, Ian was also known for funding a lawsuit against Fort Wayne Community Schools that addressed racial imbalances within the district in the 1980s.

Ian passed away in 2017, and the Rollands had three daughters and two sons.