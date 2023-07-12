FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Similar to last year, you don’t need the official CPI (Consumer Price Index) data to acknowledge what is happening in the economy. The only difference is prices are easing up, like the price of gas. However, food and rent prices continue to climb.

According to the recent data summary, the Midwest is inching closer to the 2% target. Inflation last month was at 2.4% compared to 3% nationally in previous years for June. Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute says there are good signs and bad ones.

“There are some good signs in the market, but still prices are higher from where they were a year ago,” Blakeman said.

If you renewed your lease at some point last month, you may have seen a price increase of 7-8%.

“Costs get passed along to renters, and the market does not seem to have a surplus of rental housing,” Blakeman said. “There’s a supply and demand problem because also you’ve got a situation where you’ve got people who are in apartments right now, who would like to be homeowners but are having a challenge of getting into that first house.”

This is due to the possible supply issue and inventory issue.

Looking ahead to the looming student loan repayments many will have to pick back up again, Blakeman suggests thinking about budgeting now rather than a month before repayments are due.

“It’s likely that for many people who’ve enjoyed more than three and a half years of not making payments that those costs will resume in October,” Blakeman said. “We’ve got a little bit of time, we’re talking here in July and October feels kind of far away except that it’s not,” said Blakeman. “People want to be thinking about as their budgeting getting things ready how are they going to incorporate those student loan payments.”

On the upside, used car prices dropped, however, new car prices have increased.

“The cost of used cars had actually gone down over a year,” Blakeman said. “If you didn’t buy a car in June, you were unaffected directly by the cost of new and used cars.”

Other key takeaways from the Midwest CPI Data: