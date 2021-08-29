Middletown man goes missing underwater in an Indianapolis reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middletown man Saturday went missing in the water at Geist Reservoir.

Officers were dispatched Saturday around 6:35 p.m. to the reservoir near the 11000 block of Olio Road.

The initial investigation showed that Jeremy Skittrall, 45, entered the water from his boat and never resurfaced.

Multiple agencies responded and began search efforts utilizing sonar and divers.

Searches lasted until 11 p.m. last night and have resumed this morning.

The incident is still under investigation. Follow WANE 15 for updates.