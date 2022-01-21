Middle Waves Music Festival to return after two-year hiatus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Middle Waves Music Festival will make a return this summer after being postposed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However for 2022 the festival will take place June 17 and 18 at a different location; the Foellinger Theatre campus in Franke Park.

“We’re so excited to host Middle Waves 2022 on the Foellinger Theatre Campus,” says Beth McAvoy, festival co-chair. “We’re known for giving festival-goers a unique experience and we’re excited to use a community gem in a new way.”

Middle Waves is touted as a two-day destination music festival featuring an eclectic mix of 20+ performers on two paid stages and one free stage. Besides music, festival goers will have the opportunity to check out interactive art installations, experience events, food trucks, and a wide variety of beverages. All ages are welcome and multiple genres of music will be featured.

Tickets can be purchased online at MiddleWaves.com. Two-day GA passes are available for $85 and two-day VVIP passes are available for $165. Prices will increase in early Spring after the lineup is announced, and again on June 10.

Previously purchased tickets for the postponed 2020 festival will automatically transfer from Eventbrite to Ticketmaster in early February. Current Eventbrite ticket holders will have until February 4, 2022, to email tickets@middlewaves.com to request any refunds before tickets transfer to the new system.

This will be the fourth Middle Waves festival. Previous performers include The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Dr. Dog, Lizzo, and IDLES, among many others.

The festival’s three stages include the main St. Marys Stage presented by Parkview Health, the St. Joseph Stage, and the Maumee Stage. A paid ticket is required for entry into the St. Marys and St. Joseph Stages. The Maumee Stage and some art experiences will be free and open to the public.

Middle Waves, Inc. is a volunteer-run, nonprofit community event. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status organization, and relies on the financial support of local businesses and individuals.