Middle Waves 2020 to be held at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2020 version of the Middle Waves Music Festival will be held on the sprawling industrial Electric Works campus.

In a news conference Wednesday at McCulloch Park, organizers announced the festival would put three stages and a host of other attractions throughout the east campus of Electric Works and in the adjacent McCulloch Park. It will be the first Middle Waves festival outside of Headwaters Park.

Middle Waves 2020 is set for June 12 and 13, 2020.

Middle Waves Music Festival

“Electric Works will be a place where diverse communities come together to generate energy, innovation, and a larger, more dynamic community,” said Crystal Vann Wallstrom of Electric Works. “Middle Waves has been doing just that for the last three years in its own innovative way. The decision to host Middle Waves here was simple—‘absolutely!’ The organizers desire to have their next event at Electric Works is humbling and energizing.”

In a way, Middle Waves and Electric Works are together both hoping for a resurgence. As a team works to transform the dilapidated General Electric campus into a hip, mixed-use district as Electric Works, Middle Waves will look regain momentum after not holding a festival in 2019.

Festival planners are promising a “unique, jaw-dropping, pride-inducing” festival in 2020.

Organizers said the festival will include “an eclectic mix of 20+ performers on three stages—one free and two paid.” The festival will also feature food trucks, beverages, music, interactive art installations, and other events. “People of all ages, all backgrounds and all music preferences are bound to have the time of their lives,” organizers wrote in a promotional release.

Additional details about the festival’s lineup will be released in “early 2020,” organizers said Wednesday. Ticket presale is expected to open in November.