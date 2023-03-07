HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Administrators with Huntington County Community School Corporation sent parents of Riverview Middle School students a message Monday detailing an incident where a student was found to have an airsoft BB gun.

According to the message, school officials learned about the BB gun before 7th period on Monday. They searched the student, the student’s locker and belongings and found Co2 canisters but no gun.

After classes ended for the day, school officials got a call from the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington County. They were told that the same student had bragged about being searched at school. The student was searched again and this time an airsoft gun was found.

The student’s parents were notified and the student was placed on an immediate 10 day out of school suspension with a recommendation for expulsion.

The message stated that at no time were any students threatened.