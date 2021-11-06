Motorcyclist in critical condition after deer collision in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police are investigating a serious crash between a deer and a motorcyclist that sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries last night in Steuben County.

Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, the Indiana State Police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle on North Fremont Road, just south of County Road 800 North in Steuben County.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Hernandez and Sgt. Lazoff indicates that 44-year-old Johnathan Annis of Montgomery, Michigan was riding his 1997 Harley Davison southbound in the 7800 block of North Fremont Road when a deer ran into the path of the Harley Davidson. Annis was not able to avoid the deer and collided with it.

The collision caused Annis to lose control of the Harley Davidson and become separated from the motorcycle. Annis was airlifted from the scene and flown to the hospital with critical, and potentially life-threatening, injuries.

Annis was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash.