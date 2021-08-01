Michigan medical vehicle stolen, Ohio man arrested in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB Co., Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said an Ohio man is behind bars after leading them on a high-speed chase with a stolen medical vehicle.

Around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night, DeKalb County Central Communications made officers aware of a recently stolen Ford Explorer belonging to the Reading Emergency Unit out of Michigan, which was described as being full of narcotics. The vehicle was being monitored by the Hillsdale Police Department via a GPS system inside the vehicle.

GPS showed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-69 southbound in DeKalb County. Police said the vehicle passed a DeKalb County Deputy sitting at the I-69 329-mile marker crossover. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle.

The driver did not stop and then led police on a pursuit. The Garrett Police Department set up stop sticks near I-69 southbound mile marker 326. The stop sticks deflated two passenger-side tires.

The vehicle continued for two more miles, before coming to a stop on a berm.

Police identified the driver as Thomas J. McGuire, of Ohio. They arrested him once the vehicle stopped, without incident. McGuire is charged with felony resisting law enforcement and theft charges.