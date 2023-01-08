DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.

About five hours later, police investigated a threats complaint at a Super 8 motel in Defiance early Sunday morning.

Officers at the hotel identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jesse W. Kovala from Gibraltar, Michigan. Officers determined Kovala was the same suspect they were looking for in connection to the armed robbery.

Kovala was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated robbery, according to the release. Police said Kovala was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and will appear in court Monday morning.

Additional charges are pending, according to the release.