FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rohrman Automotive Group’s two Subaru dealerships in Fort Wayne and Lafayette are now under new management.

On Monday, Zeigler Auto Group, a car dealer in Kalamazoo, Michigan, purchased both dealerships to add to its other two Subaru dealerships in Merrillville, Indiana, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The two dealerships will now be known as Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne and Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette.

“Zeigler is proud to expand our family of dealerships across the Midwest with these Subaru store purchases in Lafayette and Fort Wayne, which were both top locations for us when considering a strategic expansion in Indiana,” said Aaron Ziegler, owner and president of Zeigler Auto Group.

Zeigler said the company is excited to work with the communities in Fort Wayne and Lafayette.

The Fort Wayne location can be found at 502 W. Coliseum Blvd. near Glenbrook Square.