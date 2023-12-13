AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A Michigan-based company dubbed XCel Properties, LLC purchased the former Auburn Auction Park for $7 million this past August, according to online DeKalb County Assessor records.

Those records show the company took over the property off Interstate 69 on County Road 11 sometime in mid-September.

The company bought the land in late August from a couple who were part of a group planning to develop a sprawling sports park at the once bustling auction facility that served as one of several focal points in the area every Labor Day weekend for decades.

Little is known about XCel Properties other than it has Michigan offices based in Flint and Saint Johns.

The entrance to the old Auburn Auction Park. (2021)

Attempts to reach officials listed as part of the company were unsuccessful.

The previous property owners – Joe and Terri Fisher, of JT Fisher Properties – paid roughly $6.4 million for the property in 2022 according to assessor records. They partnered with Rodney Sinn and two other men – Sinn’s son, Grant Sinn, and Cole Walker – to form the Auburn Sports Group.

The Auburn Sports Group planned to build a sports complex, called the Auburn Sports Park, consisting of multiple volleyball and basketball courts, up to eight baseball and softball fields, three multipurpose fields, one indoor 7 on 7 football field, indoor batting cages and an outside concert venue.

The group also promised economic development would follow.

Instead, a July open date came and went with no construction taking place.

At about the same time, the Fishers were mired in lawsuits accusing them of unpaid loans while Rodney Sinn settled his own lawsuit accusing him of leaking confidential information and over-hyping his role during his employment with a similar park based in Hamilton County near Indianapolis.

Rendering of the proposed Auburn Sports Group youth sports complex. (Auburn Sports Group)

Sale of the land to XCel came just before the Fishers settled a multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed against them by a company and a bank that were looking to seize the land. In the lawsuit, a Florida-based company accused the Fishers of failing to pay back more than $3 million of a loan they took out to buy the property.

Th Fishers also settled another $1.5 million lawsuit filed against them connected to work done on a home they owned in Michigan.

After WANE 15 published a report about the lawsuits and lack of activity at the site of the proposed sports park, a website touting the Auburn Sports Group and the Auburn Sports Park were taken down.

So, too, was the group’s Facebook page.

None involved in the project returned phone calls during that report.

With plans for the sports park stalled, a transport company began renting the property in order to store trucks from General Motors that were already sold but were unable to be properly delivered due to shipping delays.

It’s unclear whether that deal is still in place, nor is it clear what will now happen to the site.