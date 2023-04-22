FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the first festivals to kick off the season is next weekend at Headwaters Park, and this one is for our wine lovers. The Michiana Wine Festival is returning for its 7th year.

Festival co-director Nichole Thomas stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the festival. You can see that in the interview above.

The 7th annual Michiana Wine Festival is on Saturday, April 29. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. at Headwaters Park. You can get a jump start on the fun with VVIP and VIP tickets. General admission is $30 and designated driver tickets are $15. Prices will increase by $5 on the day of the event. You can click here to purchase your tickets and learn more about the festival.