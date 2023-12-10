MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after losing control of his patrol car late Sunday afternoon.

According to a release, the Indiana State Police Peru Post is currently investigating the crash that happened on CR150E at CR300S in Miami County. At 4:08 p.m., Miami County Sheriff Department Sergeant Nathan Freeman was on patrol. He was traveling northbound on CR150E near the intersection of CR300S when he had just turned around to catch up to a car for an observed traffic violation. As Freeman crossed over the crown of the intersection, there was a “dynamic shift in vehicle weight,” causing Freeman to lose control of his patrol car.

The car spun into a ditch on the east side of the road. The vehicle then went over a culvert before hitting a tree. The car then came to rest on the driver side, per the release.

Freeman was injured and trapped inside the car as firefighters from the Peru Fire Department worked to rescue him. Afterwards, he was airlifted to a nearby Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries to his legs.

According to ISP, he was last listed in stable condition.