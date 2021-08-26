Mercer County Sheriff to share ‘substantial’ update on Ryan Zimmerman homicide case Thursday

The victim is 22-year-old Ryan Zimmerman who moved to Columbus, Ohio in September of 2015.

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is expected to share a “major announcement” on a homicide investigation surrounding the death of Ryan Zimmerman on Thursday morning.

In January 2016, a hiker found remains in West Bank State Park off U.S. 127. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office identified those remains as 22-year old Zimmerman in June 2020.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. to share a “substantial announcement” in the investigation.

No further information was released.

WANE 15 will have a crew at this morning’s press conference. Watch the livestream of the press conference at 9 a.m. on wane.com.