MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced it found the body of an Ohio man who had been missing since late January.

According to the MCSO, authorities with the Beavercreek Police Department began a missing person case on Jan. 30 for 78-year-old Robert Hageman of Beavercreek, which is a city just east of Dayton.

On Jan. 31, authorities found an empty vehicle belonging to Hageman on U.S. 127 near Overdrive Entertainment in Mercer County.

Authorities utilized “several resources” during their initial search that included ATVs, drones, K-9 units and a private airplane, but police were not able to find any leads.

In early February, the MCSO reached out to numerous organizations, including EquuSearch Midwest, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Child Abduction Response Team, and the Beavercreek Police Department, in an effort to find leads on the whereabouts of Hageman.

On Thursday, the MCSO said it received a call from a local farmer who reported a body in his field.

When officers arrived, they conducted an on-scene investigation and confirmed that that body belonged to Hageman.

Authorities said they found the body approximately 1,100 feet from where Hageman’s vehicle had been found.

The MCSO said the Mercer County Coroner’s Office has been contacted, but authorities did not provide a manner or cause of death for Hageman.