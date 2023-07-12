MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE/WXIN) — Authorities in Mercer County, Ohio, arrested a Kokomo woman suspected in a child abduction incident Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The MCSO charged 32-year-old April Spence with two counts of assaulting an officer, a 4th Degree felony in Ohio, after she “became aggressive” during a traffic stop.

According to a news release from the Kokomo Police Department (KPD), officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in Kokomo around 1:13 p.m. Wednesday in reference to reports that an 11-month-old who was missing.

The KPD said in the release that a preliminary investigation “revealed that someone possibly entered the back door” of the apartment around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and removed the child.

Kokomo police said the suspect vehicle was a 2013 black Ford Escape, and the MCSO learned that the vehicle was possibly in Mercer County.

Just after 3:30 p.m., MCSO deputies spotted the vehicle near the intersection of State Road 119 and Fleetfoot Road and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, Spence exited from the rear passenger seat holding the missing child, and authorities identified Spence as the suspect in the Kokomo child abduction case.

The MCSO said Spence refused to cooperate with deputies at the scene and “became aggressive,” punching one deputy in the face and kicking another.

Spence also reportedly headbutted another deputy after being arrested, according to the MCSO.

The child did not suffer any injuries during the altercation, and authorities were able to take the baby away to a safe place.

The deputies involved in the altercation suffered minor injuries, according to the MCSO.

After authorities arrested Spence, they told the KPD about the situation and eventually safely transferred the child over to Kokomo authorities to be returned to the child’s guardian.

The driver and other passengers in the suspect vehicle were released and free to leave the scene, according to the MCSO.

Spence is being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility without bond.

The investigation will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for further review, and the KPD is also conducting their own investigation.