FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ace Pickleball Club has set high aspirations for the pickleball courts coming soon to Spiece Fieldhouse.

“Scott and I want to be hyper focused on having the Mercedes-Benz of indoor pickleball facilities,” said TK Herman, a key figure behind the Spiece Fieldhouse pickleball project.

In the past week, both Spiece Fieldhouse and Ace Pickleball Club have provided new details regarding an agreement that will transform the basketball mecca into 21 pickleball courts.

On Tuesday, Spiece Fieldhouse posted renderings of what the new facility will look like on Twitter, and on July 13, the organization also provided more details on the project by hosting Herman and Scott Howard, another key figure behind the project, on their podcast: “The 26O.”

Although Herman said the project is “super early” in the process, he also said Ace Pickleball Club has big plans for Spiece Fieldhouse and beyond.

“Our short-term goal is to have five locations open in the Midwest by end of the first quarter [of 2024], and our ultimate goal is to have 10,” Herman said.

Herman said Ace Pickleball Club initially had concerns about investing in Spiece Fieldhouse due to the facility possibly being too big for what the organization wanted, but Herman said he convinced the top brass that the history of the “Spiece” name meant a lot to the community.

“Spiece was, back in the day with youth basketball, the focal point of youth basketball — certainly in the Midwest — and that luster has kind of worn out a little bit over the last few years,” Herman said. “We looked at this as a massive opportunity for us to bring that feeling back to Fort Wayne, but through pickleball.”

During the podcast, Howard said Spiece Fieldhouse will offer 21 pickleball courts, including an upgraded center court.

The courts will be “as professional grade as any professional tennis facility that you walk into,” Herman said.

Herman also hinted at features that will be tested at Ace Pickleball Club’s first facility in Roswell, Georgia, that he would also like to implement at the Fort Wayne facility.

Some of the features involve video technology, such as having instant replay during games, watching replays of full games, and posting highlights from games onto social media.

As for pricing, Herman said exact details have not been finalized, but it will likely be similar to the prices at the Georgia facility.

According to Ace Pickleball Club’s website, a singles membership at the Georgia facility costs $129 month-to-month, and a doubles membership costs $229 month-to-month.

Both memberships offer multiple benefits, such as unlimited open play, no fee court reservations, free access to match highlights, discounts at the facility’s shop, and members-only leagues and tournaments, but players without memberships will still be able to play at Spiece Fieldhouse through separate rates.

Officials also plan to offer pickleball clinics and camps at Spiece Fieldhouse.

“At the end of the day, I hope they just give us a chance,” Howard said.

Both Herman and Howard said they hope to have the courts open to the public either as soon as Oct. 1 or the end of 2023 at the latest.