FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Alto Grado will be leaving its Columbia Street location at the end of July, but that doesn’t mean residents will no longer be able to eat pizza at that spot.

Mercado, Alto Grado’s next-door neighbor, told WANE 15 the company will take over the location and keep it a pizza joint with a new name: Papi’s Pizza.

“Keeping it as a pizza place just made sense since there’s some awesome equipment in there already,” said Johnny Perez, owner and operator of Mercado.

Perez said both Mercado and Alto Grado worked together to make the transition a positive one.

“I know it sounds like one business is closing and one is not, but it’s more of a swapping,” Perez said.

Perez said the pizzeria will have a 90’s aesthetic and will offer traditional menu items alongside pizza such as wings and meatball subs.

Alto Grado will stay at the location until July 30.