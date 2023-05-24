INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — After recently being signed into law, new legislation approved by Indiana lawmakers will require law enforcement agencies to address the mental health of first responders.

House Bill 1321 would require an executive training program that would tackle mental health and wellness and suicide prevention.

Both the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) provided statements to WANE 15 Wednesday saying both departments do not anticipate the new legislation having an impact on their respective budgets.

FWFD Fire Chief Eric Lahey said in his statement that incorporating the new training into the department’s program should be “seamless.”

The bill was authored by Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn, and co-authored by Rep. Mitch Gore, Rep. Mike Andrade, and Rep. Jerry Torr.