FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re traveling down Hillegas Road between State Boulevard and Butler Roads, you may notice a new sign going both northbound and southbound.

The Washington Township Fire Department unveiled the new signs dedicated to Mark Haudenschild II Friday evening. Ten years ago to the date, Hudenschild II lost his life in a rollover crash in his fire truck at the intersection of Hillegas and Butler Roads. He was responding to a brush fire call at the time. He was only 26 years old.

Haudenschild II’s father, wife, and children were on hand for the unveiling. The evening began with a short prayer and then Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck gave a proclamation declaring November 11th, 2022, as Mark Haudenschild II Day in Allen County. Beck encourages all citizens to recognize the impact and legacy of this dedicated first responder.

Haudenschild II volunteered for the department and was a second generation firefighter. He served as Assistant Chief Engineer for five years. He always gave 110 percent to his endeavors and he was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.

His father, Mark Haudenschild Sr. says the signs are a great honor. He always worries his son might be forgotten, but he will not be now with these signs in place. He says the community support has been amazing. He spoke about how “he was always willing to help somebody…you could call him day or night, and it didn’t matter who you were.” He talks about how he and his wife had to watch what they said because he would be right there. Cable TV went out? Need some trees cut down? He was there and ready to help. He was also a fun-loving guy and he enjoyed what he did.

Washington Township Fire Department Chief Brian Gillett recalls Haudenschild II’s knack for working on and repairing the trucks. He’s remembered as someone who was not afraid to take something apart and put it back together again.

