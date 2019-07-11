Memorial set up to honor fallen Whitley County K-9

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department has set up a memorial to honor a fallen K-9.

K-9 Cas died in the line of duty Wednesday after a suspect fleeing police crashed into the police charger she was sitting in, causing it to burst into flames.

A Whitley County Sheriff’s Department charger now sits on the Whitley County Courthouse lawn in memory of Cas. The car’s windshield is covered with a black cloth bearing her name.

Several people had already left flowers and dog toys on the car by early Thursday morning. Some of the toys had personal messages written on them to honor Cas’s service and sacrifice.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is expected to make an official statement Thursday about the incident that led to Cas’s death.

Details on a memorial service have not been released yet.