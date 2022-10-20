FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In 2017, former North Side High School football coach Terrance Lynn Miles was shot and killed. He was 36 at the time.

On Thursday, his family and friends remembered him with a memorial.

As a part of the memorial, all those in attendance released balloons as a sign was unveiled on Harmar and East Berry streets.

It reads “Terrance L. ‘Money’ Miles Memorial Parkway.”

Before choosing to coach, Terrance Miles was also a standout player himself, playing defensive back at Indiana State before coming back to his high school alma mater to coach.

In addition to the new memorial, his memory lives on in other ways. His family started the Terrance Miles Youth Initiative (TMYI) in August.

TMYI raises money to provide youth opportunities to expose them to high-level skills in sports, business and life.

Background

Terrance Miles was gunned down on May 19, 2017, just outside of East Central Towers apartments in the early hours of the morning.

At the time of his killing, Dale Doerffler, the former athletic director at North Side, talked to WANE 15.

“The way he was gunned down was senseless,” Doerffler said. “It’s a sad state of the world, and I pray for his family.”

Terrance Miles had just finished coaching his first season as an assistant coach at North Side after coaching Metro Youth Sports football and basketball teams for nearly a decade.

Following his death, two men, Henry Underwood and Jaevin Bowie, were arrested and charged with the murder of Terrance Miles.

While Bowie took a plea deal agreeing to testify against Underwood, Underwood was never found guilty.

On Oct. 3, 2019, Underwood was acquitted of murder, felony murder and attempted robbery.

The main reason was due to Bowie being a poor witness, according to William Lebrato, a member of Underwood’s defense team, in 2019.

“[Bowie] had lied to officers throughout this investigation,” Lebrato said. “He was the first person to touch the murder weapon before the shooting, and he was the first person to touch the murder weapon after the shooting, and he intentionally wiped the murder weapon down.”