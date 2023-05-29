A scene from the Fort Wayne Memorial Day Parade on Parnell Avenue leading to the Memorial Coliseum.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- For over 70 years the Fort Wayne Memorial Day parade has honored the fallen men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our county. Many line up and down Parnell Avenue to support several community organizations who are involved in the parade.

The parade begins at the corner of Netttie and Parnell Avenues, and will travel north on Parnell ending at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. From there, a small ceremony will take place at the Coliseum where there will be a placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms. New this year, doves will be released at the beginning and end of the parade.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday morning and line-ups will start at 10 a.m.

Parking is available at the Coliseum.