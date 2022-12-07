FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday, Dec. 7, marks the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. In light of the anniversary, the Marine Corps League and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum are set to host a Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony in Memorial Hall.

All are welcome to attend the event and honor the lives who were lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.

Officials with the Coliseum ask that guests enter the Memorial Coliseum parking lot through Entrance #4 off Parnell Avenue. It’s also recommended to enter the building through Memorial Hall at Veterans Plaza, which is located by the airplane.

The ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.