Members of minority community organize doctors and pastors to address COVID vaccine concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Members of the Fort Wayne African-American community gathered Tuesday to discuss fears and concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine. The local Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority hosted a panel of trusted pastors and doctors at Come as You Are Community Church.

The event, called “How Do You Feel about the COVID Vaccine,” was meant to enlighten. The panel had four pastors and two physicians, including Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Suttter.

“I think they were more informed,” said Anthony Payton, pastor of Come as You Are Community Church. “For so long during this process, we’ve gotten our information from Facebook posts and et cetera. To have literally two physicians in the house and having that validated body of respected men of the cloth in the house, they’ll come away from that believing that what they need to do is get the vaccination.”

The organizers’ goal was to tackle vaccine hesitation due to misinformation and fears in the minority community. Ultimately, the event was designed to objectively inform, but the organizers did lean towards people getting the vaccination. Only about five percent of Allen County residents who’ve gotten the vaccine are African-American, but that demographic makes up 12 percent of the county’s population.

“We have some work to do,” said Phyllis Bragg, president of Fort WayneChi Eta Phi. “I’m leaning to hopefully they’ll make that decision to have the vaccine.”

Charlene Neely attended the event to gain more understanding.

“With me in my current situation, I haven’t taken the vaccine yet,” she explained. “So I was a little bit leery like other people because I have a lot of underlying diseases that I have in my system so I didn’t know which one of the available vaccines I could take or how it would affect my body, but since I got the understanding as to how pretty much all three work, I’m confident that I will be taking my vaccine now.”

Dr. Sutter was happy to share everything he knows with the couple dozen of attendees.

“These vaccines are safe and effective and they’re really our best tool to keep people from getting hospitilized or dying from this illness,” he said. “And that’s for all the communities. Hearing from community leaders about their experiences and how much safer they feel after getting the vaccines is just really great.”

Members of the black community plan to hold similar events in the future.