Melted gas line causes trouble at Fort Wayne house fire

Fort Wayne fire crews work to put out a fire at a home on S. Clinton Street on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Nobody was hurt during the fire.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a house fire that started first thing Thursday morning.

Crews responded to 2831 S. Clinton Street around midnight after someone called 911 and reported that there were people possibly trapped inside the burning home.

When firefighters got there, they found heavy flames coming from the front of the home. They pulled hoses and immediately worked to get inside to search for possible victims. After a thorough search, they did not find anyone inside and no injuries were reported.

They later discovered that the home had been abandoned.

It took crews an hour and 25 minutes to get the fire under control because the flames melted through a plastic gas line coming out of the ground up to the house. The gas caught fire and kept flaring up while firefighters battled the flames.

NIPSCO crews had to use shovels to dig down to the gas line and clamp it off manually to stop the flow of gas.

No firefighters were hurt during the incident.

Arson investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.