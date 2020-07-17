Meijer to join other retailers in requiring face coverings

Meijer has joined the list of retailers and and grocery stores that will soon require masks to shop.

They made the announcement today on their website and said they want to ensure the health of their team members and customers.

The mandate is in effect at any Meijer store or Meijer Express station throughout the Midwest. It will go into effect on Monday, July 20.

Customers that have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt from the mandate.

The company encouraged the use of its Meijer Home Delivery or Curbside pickup as options for customers that prefer not to go into the store.

Meijer operates 253 supercenteres and grocery stores in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.