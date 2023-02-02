GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) Meijer announced Thursday it will be offering a 10 percent discount for SNAP recipients for qualifying fresh produce purchases. The discount will be good from now until March 31, 2023.

Meijer says the discount will help families stretch their dollars with extra SNAP benefits initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic set to end with the February issuance.

The fresh produce discount is available in-store only at all Meijer supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood market stores and Express locations throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.