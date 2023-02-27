FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Discount bus company Megabus has discontinued service to Fort Wayne due to what’s being called a “business decision” made by an operating partner.

Megabus announced service to Fort Wayne back in January. However as of February 23, the service was discontinued according to Megabus. It attributes to stop in service to a “recent business decision by our operating partner, Miller Transportation,” and affected customers will be notified.

Megabus used the Citlink facility located at 121 West Baker Street in downtown Fort Wayne. It offered service to a number of destinations including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

Megabus describes itself as offering city to city express bus service across North America with fares as low as $1.