FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the largest bus companies in the United States will begin offering service to and from from Fort Wayne on January 25 to a number of destinations including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

Megabus has partnered with Miller transportation to significantly expand the routes it serves. Megabus will use the Citlink facility located at 121 West Baker Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

Schedules and other information can be found on the Megabus website.

Megabus describes itself as offering city to city express bus service across North America with fares as low as $1. Safety is a top priority while also offering convenient, cost-effective service. Megasbus has recently introduced real time tracking so customers can monitor buses with live departure and arrival times.