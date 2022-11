FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!

This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!

The merry meet-and-greets will be held outdoors near White House Black Market and Loft. On Dec. 24, families can visit from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. before they leave to pull Santa’s sleigh!