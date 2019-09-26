Bicyclist hit on U.S. 30 in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City and Whitley County police are investigating a crash that involved a vehicle and a bicyclist early Thursday morning.

Police, medics, and fire crews responded to U.S. 30 near C.R. 400 W, just west of Columbia City around 12:40 a.m.

A Whitley County emergency dispatcher confirmed a vehicle had hit a bicyclist there.

Crews shut down the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 while they investigated and cleaned up the crash scene. All lanes reopened around 1:40 a.m.

There were reports of a helicopter being called to the scene, but it’s not clear if it ended up taking a victim to a hospital or not.

No officers were immediately available to provide more information about how the crash happened or the condition of the bicyclist who was hit.

As more information is made available, this story will be updated.