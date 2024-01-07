FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The medalists have been announced for the 2024 USA Curling Wheelchair Mixed Doubles National Championship.

The gold medal winners were Oyuna Uranchimeg and Matthew Thums. They will represent the USA at the World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Championships in Gangneung, South Korea in March.

Fort Wayne Curling Club hosts 2024 USA Curling Wheelchair Mixed Doubles National Championships

Silver medalists were Laura Dwyer and Stephen Emt. Bronze medalists were Penny Ricker and Shawn Sadowski.

The four-day started Thursday 01/04 and ended Sunday 01/06. Five teams in total competed to represent Team USA in South Korea in March.