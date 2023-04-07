FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last week, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Fort Wayne and traveled northeast toward Harlan.

The powerful winds left uprooted trees and torn roofs in their wake.

Including a section of Central Ministries’ roof.

“The first time I actually saw it was about 3:00 a.m.,” said Senior Pastor Jeremy Helmuth. “Somebody from the church actually sent me a few pictures of it.”

And while the initial reaction was a disappointment, the more Helmuth looked at the pictures the more he was filled with hope that they had avoided the worst-case scenario.

“If we could have chosen a part of the church building for that to happen at, that would have been the place,” Helmuth said.

The damaged roof merely covered an attic instead of the chapel or gym, which would have put Easter weekend services in jeopardy.

And out of the whole ordeal that was nearly a tragedy, Helmuth said it has ultimately been a blessing to see his Church at work.

“It’s almost been an incredible blessing to see the amount of people that came out the next day. Over 50 guys showed up to patch the roof,” Helmuth said. “Last Saturday, those individuals decided to be just like Jesus. He didn’t come to be served, he came to serve and be a ransom for many people, and that really is the whole meaning of Easter.”

Helmuth is happy to say that services for Sunday will be as expected at 7:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m.