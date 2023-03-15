AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A new McAlister’s Deli will open in Auburn on Monday. The store, located at 1111 West 7th Street, will welcome customers starting at 10:30 a.m.

The first 150 people in line will get free tea for a year. Specifically, one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

The opening will officially be marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:15 a.m.

“We are excited to open our new McAlister’s Deli location in the great town of Auburn,” said David Blackburn of Southern Rock Restaurants. “We look forward to welcoming the local community into our restaurant and serving up the best tea and sandwiches in town!”



To show its appreciation for those serving the Auburn community, McAlister’s is inviting first responders, medical professionals, active military personnel, veterans, teachers, PTO members and truck drivers to enjoy a complimentary meal on Saturday, March 18 from 11 am to 1:30 pm and 5 pm to 7:30 p.m. One guest will be permitted with each attendee, and they must show a badge or ID.



The Auburn restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call the restaurant at (765) 889-9595 or visit the McAlister’s Deli – Auburn Facebook Page.



