FILE: Signage is pictured at a Walmart store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Walmart delivered strong profits and sales that beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal second quarter helped by shoppers focused on buying food and other items as they stay close to home during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Shoppers in the Maysville Road area will not be able to go to the Walmart. The store posted on their Facebook page they will be temporarily close beginning Friday at 2 p.m.

Crews will be doing additional cleaning, sanitizing and stocking. The post doesn’t give a specific reason why. They are scheduled to reopen on Sunday, December 19th at 6 a.m. The Pharmacy Curbside service will remain open normal hours while the store is closed.