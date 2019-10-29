Mayoral candidates speak out before city’s last mayoral debate.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE ) – Tuesday, the two men running for Fort Wayne Mayor will square off at the WANE 15 studio.

It will be the city’s last mayoral debate before residents decide who will lead their city for the next four years.

“Are the police showing up on time, does the snow get cleared from the streets? Those are the day to day issues that you and I encounter and are the decisions that are made by local officials,” said Andrew Downs, director of Mike Downs Center of Indiana Politics.

On one side, Mayor Henry , a servant to the Fort Wayne community for over a decade. Henry says he’s accomplished a lot, but has more to do and needs more time.

“While my opponent remains focused on the negative, I look forward to sharing with your viewers a positive outlook for the next four years,” said Mayor Henry. “Most residents I talk with agree that the City has experienced tremendous growth these past several years. Friends, the positive momentum throughout all parts of our community is infectious and the City of Fort Wayne is thriving.”

On the other side, challenger Tim Smith a business man who’s primary focus is to make Fort Wayne a safer place.

“What I can not stomach and what I am shocked at is what has been happening in this race ,” said Smith “The mayor has been playing politics with public safety , that is inexcusable.”

Tuesday’s mayoral debate will provide the open forum to address questions and concerns regarding Fort Wayne.

As your local election headquarters, WANE is making sure residents are ready before hitting the polls. WANE 15’s televised, one-hour debate starts at 7 Tuesday night.

