FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge sentenced Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Thursday afternoon regarding his OWI case that resulted in a car crash in October.

The judge accepted the parameters set in the plea agreement, which required Mayor Henry to $3,166 in restitution.

Mayor Henry also had to pay a $25 fine and nearly $800 in court costs and filing fees.

The sentencing was originally slated to take place Nov. 7, but was moved to Thursday upon request.

The plea agreement also called for Mayor Henry to not drink and submit to random alcohol or drug tests for 365 days.

John Perlich, the spokesman for Mayor Henry, provided a statement to WANE 15 Thursday night regarding the sentencing:

Mayor Henry’s sentencing did occur earlier today. The Mayor, his legal counsel and the court system mutually agreed that the sentencing could be moved up to today rather than Monday and reach its conclusion.

WANE 15 again asked if the body camera footage from the arrest would be released, and Perlich said that matter is “to be determined.”

Mayor Henry was jailed Oct. 9 after a crash along Old Mill Road in which police said the 70-year-old drove left of center and struck another car.

A chemical test found Mayor Henry’s BAC was .152%, according to a probable cause affidavit, and he was arrested on two misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.