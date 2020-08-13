Mayor to announce panel on Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The project might still move forward.

That’s what Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry tells WANE 15 about Electric Works.

“I’m going to consult with some people in the community who do not necessarily have a vested interest or who have experienced a personality clash with us or with the developer and have them take an objective look at it and come back with some recommendations,” the mayor says.

The mayor is still working on the details before an official announcement.

Earlier this month the Redevelopment Commission told RTM Ventures, the developers of the former General Electric Campus, that they didn’t meet the financial requirements by the July 30 deadline.

Because of that, the agreement for the $62 million in public money was terminated just as it appeared to some that the deal had reached solid financial ground.

WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley sat down with the mayor and a member of the development team to learn what’s next for the project.

Catch his special report “Electric Works Unplugged” Monday on WANE 15’s News at Six.