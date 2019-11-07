Mayor to address health concerns next term

Mayor Tom Henry promises to make improving the health of the community a priority during his next four years in office. Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahon said she hopes Henry will use resources to address mental illness concerns.

During his victory speech Tuesday night he named several health concerns including infant mortality, drugs, diabetes, and smoking. He said he plans to spend a significant amount of time and money to tackle the health problems.

McMahon told WANE 15 it is important to focus on young people, too. Mental health should be high on the list, she said.

“We need to be aggressively looking at how do we support medicine, mental health and social services in our community from a system stand point,” she said. “What is the government doing to support access to those resources for kids, wherever they may be. A significant number of kids are really struggling now.”

According to the World Health Organization, depression is a common mental disorder affecting more than 300 million people worldwide. It is also the leading cause of disability and at time can lean to suicide.

Nearly 800, 000 people die by suicide each year and it is the second leading cause of death in people ages 15 to 29.